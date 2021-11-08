(WFSB) Connecticut State Police arrested two wrong way drivers, both occurring this past Saturday November 6. Karen Lynn Suleski, of Enfield and Alicia M Fennelly, of Waterbury were arrested.
Karen Lynn Suleski was driving the wrong way on Route 2. Police say that the car was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound direction of Route 2, and then hit a car driving the right way. Suleski was still driving the wrong way when police stopped her on Route 3.
Suleski had a valid driver’s license but did fail a sobriety test. She was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drug, travelling the wrong way, failure to maintain lane and evading responsibility.
Suleski was released on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in New Britain court on December 6.
Alicia M Fennelly was driving the wrong way on I-84 west. Police stopped her before exit 35 in New Britain. Multiple calls were made to police reporting the incident before she was pulled over. During questioning, Fennelly appeared to be impaired. She subsequently failed the sobriety tests.
Fennelly was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
Fennelly is being held on bond for $10,000 in York Correctional Institution. She was scheduled to appear in court earlier today, November 8.
