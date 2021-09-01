(WFSB) – Images coming out of a former British police training facility in Kabul depict Taliban fighters posing with their weapons.
Also pictured is a British police hat and what appears to be a Connecticut State Police Stetson. The photo was published in The Sun newspaper.
“Hundreds of Connecticut State Police Troopers, active and retired, have and continue to proudly serve in the US armed forces overseas,” Brian Foley, Assistant Commissioner for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said. “The exchanging of a police hat or police patch within law enforcement has traditionally been associated with a sign of trust and respect. While it is impossible to definitively determine; it is plausible and we believe that a retired trooper of the rank of Lieutenant or higher, deployed overseas, exchanged the CSP hat for this honorable purpose. We are proud of the military service of our Troopers both active and retired and have a deep appreciation of the sacrifices they have all made.”
This is a developing story and Eyewitness News is working to get more information. Stay with Channel 3 on air and on the app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.