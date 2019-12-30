HARTFORD (WFSB) - State police responded to more than 12,000 calls for service this holiday weekend.
Police said troopers were called to assist 168 motorists and responded to 740 accidents, Of the accidents troopers responded to, 118 had injuries and 4 were fatal.
Troopers also issued 520 speeding tickets and 1,687 citations for hazardous driving. Troopers began their holiday enforcement on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
By contrast, in 2018, troopers issued 659 speeding tickets, 46 hazardous driving tickets 14 seat belt infractions and made 55 stops for driving under the influence.
Troopers also responded to 550 accidents, 60 with injuries and 3 with fatalities.
