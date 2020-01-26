HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A State Trooper was arrested in Hamden on Sunday, per a press release from State Police.
Employed by State Police since 2007, Trooper Dimitrie Bogiatzopoulos was booked by Hamden Police on a disorderly conduct charge.
His badge, firearm, identification, and state issued cruiser were seized by a State Police supervisor.
The Police powers of Bogiatzopoulos have been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway.
Further details about the arrest are unavailable at this time.
(1) comment
That's it, start jumping on our police now!! You don't even know the facts! Disgusting!!
