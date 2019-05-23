UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It's been a busy off-season for the WNBA.
The league tips off its 23rd season on Friday with many teams having championship aspirations.
The Connecticut Sun have been gearing up for the season.
The team plays the Washington Mystics this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
The players said they're optimistic due to their chemistry this season. They claim it sets them apart from the rest of the league.
Channel 3 spoke with returning player and former University of Connecticut star Morgan Truck, along with members of one of the dance teams.
They said they're thrilled to be in Connecticut with a dedicated fan base.
"We always get a lot of fans at our games," Truck said. "I think that's one thing that we love about playing in Connecticut."
"My favorite part is seeing the crowd," said Morgan, one of the dancers. "They go crazy as soon as we get out of the tunnel. We see fans going crazy, seeing the team, seeing [the mascot] Blaze."
The first 3,000 fans of the regular season opener will get an orange "we believe in women" t-shirt.
The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For ticket information, head to Ticketmaster's website here.
