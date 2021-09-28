Curt Miller

Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller.

 Lorie Shaull / Wikimedia

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - In addition to being the top seed in the playoffs, the Connecticut Sun now have the WNBA's coach of the year.

Curt Miller was officially named the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year by the WNBA on Tuesday.

Miller became the sixth coach in the league's 25-year history to win the award multiple times.

He received 41 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Miller is in his sixth season as the Sun's head coach and helped guide the team to a league-best 26-6 record. The team closed the regular season with a franchise-record 14 game win streak.

Miller built this year’s team around a trio of 2021 WNBA All-Stars in DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones.

The team under Miller has made the playoffs five straight seasons. That includes a trip to the WNBA finals in 2019.

The quest for the franchise's first WNBA championship begins Tuesday night at 8 p.m. against the Chicago Sky. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.