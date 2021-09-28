NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - In addition to being the top seed in the playoffs, the Connecticut Sun now have the WNBA's coach of the year.

1:35 VIDEO: The Connecticut Sun are the top seed in the WNBA playofs Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller talks about his team being the number 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Curt Miller was officially named the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year by the WNBA on Tuesday.

Miller became the sixth coach in the league's 25-year history to win the award multiple times.

He received 41 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Miller is in his sixth season as the Sun's head coach and helped guide the team to a league-best 26-6 record. The team closed the regular season with a franchise-record 14 game win streak.

Miller built this year’s team around a trio of 2021 WNBA All-Stars in DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and Jonquel Jones.

The team under Miller has made the playoffs five straight seasons. That includes a trip to the WNBA finals in 2019.

The quest for the franchise's first WNBA championship begins Tuesday night at 8 p.m. against the Chicago Sky. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.