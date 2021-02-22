HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another major change to the vaccine rollout included teachers.
Educators and staff will get clinics specifically for them under the plan Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday.
RELATED: Gov. revamps CT vaccine rollout; teachers next on the list
The new vaccine plan for educators starts next month.
Pre-k through 12 school staff and teachers, along with childcare providers, will be eligible for the vaccine.
“It’s been a crazy year,” said Jeff Leake, president, Connecticut Education Association. “[Teachers] have students they can see, they have students they can’t see,”
Leake said it's been a difficult year for educators.
He's hoping the new vaccine rollout will take some of the stress off of school communities that have been overwhelmed.
“The bus drivers, the paraeducators, the teachers and so forth,” Leake listed. “We are very happy we were able to get this done.”
Starting in March, pre-k through 12th grade staff and teachers will be able to receive the vaccine.
The list includes all in-school staff.
Childcare providers will also be eligible.
Lamont said the group will have dedicated clinics solely for them.
“It’s a very efficient way to do this,” Leake said. “It’ll make sure it’s not as many disruptions of the school day for teachers.”
Leake said he's hoping the vaccinations will help comfort families and staff members on the road back to normalcy.
“It’s just another layer of the protocols that have been in place to make sure we have the safest environment for our educators,” he said.
Educators and childcare professionals will receive information from their employers on when and where they can go to receive their vaccine.
According to the governor's office, higher education is not included in the next phase of the rollout.
For more information on vaccine eligibility and where its available, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.