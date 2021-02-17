HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state's largest teachers union is pushing to get educators vaccinated sooner rather than later.
The Connecticut Education Association released a public service announcement on Tuesday that included a petition.
Representatives spoke about the PSA during a news conference around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Get teachers vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said in it. "The idea of vaccinating teachers is very high up in the priority."
The PSA featured various Teacher of the Year winners asking for it to be a priority in Connecticut.
President Joe Biden told viewers during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that teachers should be moved up higher on the list.
"I think that we should be vaccinating teachers," Biden said. "We should move them up in the hierarchy."
In Connecticut, teachers are expected to be part of Phase 1B in the state's vaccine rollout plan, but that has yet to be officially announced.
Teachers would fall under the "frontline essential workers" group, which is estimated to get vaccinated in March.
