NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Tigers baseball team in Norwich is asking for fans to help them choose a new team name.
Voting started on Monday on MILB.com, and is open through Friday, Oct. 18.
Back in April, the team put out a call for new name suggestions.
It said over 700 suggestions were submitted, and the team was able to narrow it down to five finalists:
Norwich Golden Roses
The Golden Roses pays tribute to Norwich’s history as “The Rose of New England” which led to the moniker of The Rose City. Norwich was known as a center of wealth, commerce and influence. Immigrants coming to the area were told the streets were “paved in gold”. In fact, in 1959 a small street was actually paved in tar with gold flakes during the city’s 300th anniversary celebration.
Norwich Mill Mules
The Mill Mules celebrates Norwich’s rich textile history. Large mills sprang up along the three rivers that flow into the city in neighborhoods such as Taftville, Occum, Yantic and Greeneville which all became “mill towns” where hardworking citizens turned raw materials and goods arriving at Norwich Harbor into good ole American products.
Norwich Narwhals
The Narwhals is a tribute to the Unicorn of the Sea, allegedly seen by merchant sailors as they sailed to and from Chelsea Landing at the Norwich harbor, bringing goods across the Atlantic to and from the city. Whether real or imagined, these creatures helped fuel the legend of the Norwich ship captain.
Norwich Salty Dogs
The Salty Dogs celebrates the city’s legendary seafaring captains, and the gritty “tough as nails” attitude the community embraces. A salty dog is a nickname for a sailor who has spent much of his or her life aboard a ship at sea. Many of the buildings still standing from this era in the Norwich harbor area bear a plaque with the names of these captains that once called them home.
Norwich Sea Unicorns
The Sea Unicorns is a tribute to the mythical sea creatures and lore that legendary Norwich sea captains would see and experience during their travels. These captains were known for their skill in avoiding imperial taxation during peacetime and later at eluding warships during war but would also bring back to Norwich tall tales of close encounters with mythical creatures along the way.
To vote for your favorite, click here.
