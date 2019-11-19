NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The call to “play ball” may get silent at Dodd Stadium in 2021 should Major League Baseball eliminate 42 minor league teams.
Fans and local leaders remain hopeful.
The seats at Dodd Stadium were empty on Tuesday, but the fans will be back on June 21 when the season begins again.
Word has leaked out that MLB is proposing to disband short-season leagues like the New York Penn League, which includes the Connecticut Tigers, which is an affiliation of the Detroit Tigers.
“Major League Baseball could save some money on some of the high-priced players that they use. It shouldn’t affect us in the small town in eastern Connecticut,” said Roger Sylvestre, a fan.
In the 10 years the Connecticut Tigers have been in Norwich, they’ve drawn 700,000 fans into the seats. They just signed a new 10-year deal with the city, who owns Dodd Stadium where they play.
“This is a bad judgement on the commissioner. Last year, they drew in over 40 million fans in the parks and teams that are affected,” said Mayor Peter Nystrom.
The loss of the team would ripple through the local business community.
Connecticut Tigers Manager CJ Knudsen says the MLB owners will meet on this issue on Thursday.
“I think our fans are worried, people have been coming here for a long time. We just finished our tenth season here,” Knudsen said.
