WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, without Republican support.
Included in the bill is an extension of federal unemployment benefits at $300 a week, money to help schools reopen, increase in vaccine distribution, and support for state and local governments.
The bill also includes a tax credit of up to $3,600 per child.
This is now the third round of federal stimulus, but it is different, not just because of the huge amount of money, but how it will be used.
Connecticut alone will receive $4.3 billion in emergency aid.
Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes said in a time of national crisis, this is what we need to do.
"If you have 20 million Americans unemployed, and they’re not buying cars and not going to restaurants, we don’t collect tax revenues and that has a dramatic effect on our deficit,” Himes said.
"People are desperate. They are out of their homes. They don’t have a job through no fault of their own. They cannot put food on the table,” said Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.
Republicans, however, were not on board.
"We're all conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that we are equal. But in this body, it seems as though only one can have a voice,” said Republican State Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
The third round of federal stimulus includes $1,400 per person for individuals earning $75,000 or less, for couples earning $150,000 or less, that's $2,800 per couple, and for each child another $1,400. The average family of four gets $5,600.
Other members of Connecticut’s delegation released statements on Wednesday:
“This is the most significant piece of legislation since the New Deal that will provide the resources we need to overcome this virus and help Americans to return to their normal lives. The American Rescue Plan will put shots in people’s arms, money in people’s pockets, and provide relief for their communities and schools,” said Rep. John Larson. “This is in stark contrast to the $2 trillion Republican tax break, which gave 83 percent of the tax cut to the nation’s wealthiest one percent. This $1.9 trillion plan goes to everyday working-class people, who have been hurt most by the pandemic. On the Ways and Means Committee we crafted provisions to give working families the financial relief they need to weather this pandemic. For example, a middle-class family of four could receive up to an additional $8,800 in direct payments and the expanded Child Tax Credit, something led by our own Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro. Additionally, this bill will provide assistance to our local governments which have borne the brunt of this pandemic financially. I’ve shared this good news with leaders across the First District who are breathing a sigh of relief. When this package is enacted, towns in CT-01 will receive $212 million in local aid and $252.5 million in education funding, and Connecticut residents will receive $4 billion in direct payments. I am proud to vote today to send this bill to the President’s desk.”
“The impacts of the American Rescue Plan will be felt immediately,” said Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. “The Plan provides substantial investments to speed up equitable vaccine distribution, crucial funding for safe school reopening, extended unemployment benefits, direct payments of $1400, nutrition assistance, and an expanded Child Tax Credit. Provisions from my bill, the Save Education Jobs Act, will protect funding for low-income school districts and ensure education funding is spent responsibility. This package delivers on our promise to give America the resources it needs to start a safe return to normal life.”
“Connecticut towns and cities have borne a lot of the brunt of the pandemic, providing essential public health, public safety, and social services,” said Congressman Joe Courtney. “The demand for these unexpected services is far from over, as I’ve seen, for example, at local food bank drive-throughs and at vaccination clinics where local police are doing everything from transporting the vaccine to managing crowds who need help. The American Rescue Plan Act will get long-awaited relief straight to municipalities where it’s needed most right now, and it will do so quickly and directly. The bill streamlines the payments, and allows flexibility for local leaders. I’m grateful for President Biden’s leadership in moving this new round of support across the finish line, and for my House colleagues who worked to lead the way once again towards comprehensive, bipartisan relief for our communities,” Rep. Courtney continued.
