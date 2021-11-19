(WFSB) - President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan is one step closer to reality.

Congress approved the $1.9 trillion package this morning, sending it to the Senate, so what would this mean for us in Connecticut?

When Biden came to Connecticut last month, one of the places he visited was that child care center and while there, he pushed for some of his priorities, helping families afford centers and expanding the child tax credit.

This bill would do both those things.

It would continue the extension of the child tax credit in the American Rescue Plan.

It would also cap the cost of child care for household earning up to $200,000.

If this bill passes, those families would spend no more than seven percent of their income on child care.

The bill also expands access to free preschool.

This bill also looks to improve Medicare benefits, lowering drug and providing funding to cut premiums for those buying insurance in the health exchange, but the bill did receive criticism from Republicans who are worried about the increased spending.

They also opposed tax increases, including on corporations.

"This is not just for the wealthy. This is for everyone. This is for every child to have that opportunity," U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro says.

"This constitutes an economic surrender to China, Japan, Russia, and Europe, driving American jobs, investment in manufacturing overseas," U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady noted.

This bill now goes to the Senate, where Democrats will need all fifty of their votes to get this passed.

There’s already some questions about whether that will happen.