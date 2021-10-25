NORWICH, CT – (WFSB) Towns across the state are getting ready for a storm moving into the state Monday night into Tuesday.
Public works crews spent the day clearing storm drains and running generators.
Professor Michael Dietz, a Water Resource Expert at the University of Connecticut, says that current water levels are already moderately high.
“That is not great because there’s already a fair amount of water in these systems,” Dietz says.
Crews in Waterford say that they were busy getting ready for the storm.
They are preparing by providing sandbags to homeowners, testing backup generators, and checking their chainsaws to clear trees.
Towns are also contacting their senior residents, who depend on electricity for medicine and oxygen.
Gutter Pro Shawn Provost says homeowners need to clear leaves from their gutters.
“Think about a handful of leaves that’s about the size of a tennis ball, the system’s not going to work,” says Provost.
Public works crews are saying they’re ready for the rain.
