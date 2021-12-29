(WFSB) – Connecticut towns are preparing to distribute supplies after Governor Lamont announced 3 million at-home tests will be distributed across the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Lamont said he was calling in the National Guard to help distribute tests.

“Once again we’re now being called upon to distribute personal protective equipment and testing capacity,” says Major Dave Pytlik of the Connecticut National Guard.

Throughout the pandemic, the National Guard has assisted in distributing vaccines as well as working in nursing homes.

“Just all very unprecedented things. Just a wide range of missions. So this is kind of, call it muscle memory for us to go back into this model of distributing supplies to keep our economy, keep our schools, and keep our sate moving,” says Pytlik.

Pytlik says 100 guardsmen will help with this program.

“We’ve been asked to assemble a lot of that stuff at the warehouse and then we’re going to be moving it out to the different regions across the state, Pytlik says.

Several towns are announcing where residents can get at-home tests.

Litchfield will be distributing tests at the town hall annex and Northfield Fire Department on Thursday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm and from Friday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Meriden residents can get tests on Mill Street near the Meriden Green on Thursday starting at 12:00 pm.

Residents of New London can grab a test at the Jennings School Parking lot from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The town of Vernon has not released information on how to get at-home tests yet but are holding daily COVID testing sites.

To make things easier, town officials started a new ticketing program.

Officials came up with the plan after hundreds of cars showed up for tests on Sunday.

“We had to turn away almost 100 cars and some of these people were waiting in line two hours and that’s unacceptable,” says Michael Purcaro, Vernon’s Emergency Management Director.

Purcaro says officials will hand out tickets to cars to guarantee they get a test.

“When they got here early, we gave them a ticket, we told them come back or you can wait if you want. And that eased people’s minds and made them feel more comfortable,” says Purcaro.

Several towns are requiring proof of residence before giving out at-home tests.

For a full list of town distribution centers, click here.