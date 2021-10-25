(WFSB) – Heavy rain is expected tomorrow, October 26 and towns across the state are getting ready. However, one town is still dealing with road issues from Hurricane Henri. That was a little over two months ago.
Ambassador Drive in Manchester is still in rough shape. “It’s been closed since the last storm and the people on this side say they have, they’ve been flooded out like three times after,” says resident Rich Calderone of Manchester. With heavy rains on the way, Calderone says his neighbors are concerned that they’ll be flooded for the fourth time in two months. “I have no worries about it but people in this lower half, because the bridge went out, they are nervous about it. They’re really scared,” Calderone says.
Our meteorologists are predicting one to four inches of rain, and wind gusts between forty and fifty miles per hour winds.
Eversource says they are preparing for power outages.
“The potential is there. You look at the forecast everyone’s predicting high winds, heavy rains, and if you look at the trees, there’s still lot of leaves on the trees, so the potential’s there for problems,” says Mitch Gross, a spokesman for Eversource.
Eversource officials say its’ crews are working to trim trees to prevent outages. While crews are working to prepare for the storm, Eversource says customers should do the same. “Do you have your storm kit ready? Are all your mobile devices charged up? Do you have batteries for flashlights, again just in case there is a problem,” says Gross.
Eversource officials also want to remind customers that if they see a downed wire, always assume they are live and call 911.
