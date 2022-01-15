(WFSB) – Several towns and cities are preparing for this weekend’s winter weather. However, areas across the state are seeing power outages ahead of this weekend’s storm.
According to Eversource Connecticut, they were working late on Friday to clear downed trees and to get power back up and running.
Below are some of the areas that are still being impacted by power outages as of 11:45 on 12/15:
Total
EVERSOURCE: 153
TOWN/CITY:
RIDGEFIELD: 48
STAMFORD: 43
WILTON: 20
Our crews worked overnight as quickly and safely as possible to restore our customers who lost power when strong winds brought trees onto our power lines like here in Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding, and Litchfield. ⚠️Stay clear of any downed wires and report them to 911 right away. pic.twitter.com/VZdTEfKPBw— Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) January 15, 2022
For more real-time updates from Eversource, click here.
For more real-time updates from UI, click here.
