(WFSB) – Several towns and cities are preparing for this weekend’s winter weather. However, areas across the state are seeing power outages ahead of this weekend’s storm.

According to Eversource Connecticut, they were working late on Friday to clear downed trees and to get power back up and running.

Below are some of the areas that are still being impacted by power outages as of 11:45 on 12/15:

Total

EVERSOURCE: 153

TOWN/CITY:

RIDGEFIELD: 48

STAMFORD: 43

WILTON: 20

For more real-time updates from Eversource, click here.

For more real-time updates from UI, click here

