(WFSB) -- Connecticut Water customers can now purchase a rain barrel at a discounted rate.
The company said it has partnered with Upcycle Products for this program.
Customers can purchase a rain barrel at $79, which includes delivery fees. This is also open to non-customers.
“Capturing and storing rain water for outdoor watering is a great way to ease the stress on public drinking water sources during periods of dry weather, especially in small water systems that have limited supply,” said Maureen Westbrook, president of Connecticut Water. “We are pleased to offer rain barrels through a volume discount and provide an incentive for the first 50 customers who purchase through the program.”
In addition to conserving tap water, the company said rain barrels help to “conserve the energy that would otherwise be needed to pump water from the source, through the treatment process and out to the tap, and reduce storm water runoff to storm drains that in some communities may also be treated in wastewater water treatment facility.”
The website will be available through Oct. 15, 2021.
Connecticut Water is also offering a $25 bill credit to the first 50 customers who email their purchase confirmation to customerservice@ctwater.com.
For more information about the program, click here.
