MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- A fallen World War II soldier is finally coming home.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said the remains of Army Sgt. John E. Hurlburt, of Madison, have officially been identified.
Hurlburt was 26 years old when he was killed on July 7, 1944 during a massive Japanese attack against the 105th on the island of Saipan.
At the time, his remains were not known to have been recovered.
“Remains labeled as Unknown X-20 were first reported as buried in the 27th Infantry Division Cemetery. The remains were initially disinterred in March 1948, and officials found Hurlburt’s identification tags in the grave. However, the American Graves Registration Service later concluded that X-20 was not Hurlburt, and the remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines on June 15, 1950,” a press release said.
Research later showed that “X-20” was possible linked to one of eight service members, including Hurlburt.
On Dec. 6, 2018, Unknown X-20 was disinterred and sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis, the release said.
Scientists were ultimately able to identified the remains as Hurlburt last August.
An official burial is set for Aug. 14 in New Haven.
