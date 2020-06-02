HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A look at Connecticut's air quality during first month of the coronavirus pandemic showed a significant drop in monitored levels of many air pollutants.
However, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection stressed that long-term emissions reduction strategies are needed to sustain those positive results.
DEEP's preliminary analysis of the pollutants said they dropped significantly between mid-March and mid-April 2020.
The agency said the positive results are due to a combination of a dramatic reduction in air-polluting emissions from transportation and commercial and industrial facilities following stay-at-home policies implemented in Connecticut and regionally, as well as normal seasonal factors.
Beginning in mid-March, Connecticut and many other states took unprecedented steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by instituting stay-at-home policies. Almost immediately, there were fewer cars on the road, fewer airplanes in the sky, and business and nonessential commercial activity decreased dramatically, as did demand for gasoline. Electricity use also declined.
DEEP said it reviewed data from two atmospheric monitoring satellites, as well as ambient air quality data it collects from more than a dozen monitoring stations around the state. In line with federal Environmental Protection Agency standards, DEEP’s Air Monitoring Network monitors for six criteria pollutants, including fine particulate matter which includes dust and other fine particles, ground-level ozone commonly known as “smog”, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and lead. Of the six, particle pollution and ground-level ozone pose the most widespread health threats.
DEEP's analysis of the data from mid-March to mid-April showed the stay-at-home policies, in combination with normal seasonal factors and DEEP's existing clean air regulatory framework, have resulted in reduced levels of many, but not all, air pollutants.
Satellite data from NASA’s Ozone Monitoring Instrument showed that nitrogen dioxide levels across the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston decreased by 30 percent in March 2020 when compared to mean levels for March from 2015-2019. The nitrogen dioxide levels recorded in March 2020 were the lowest March values recorded by OMI dating back to 2005. The “TROPOMI” satellite, which has resolution nine times that of OMI, also showed a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide concentrations when comparing March 2020 to March 2019.
In its analysis of ambient air monitoring data in Connecticut for the period of March 14 - April 26, 2020, DEEP found:
- Nitrogen dioxide levels (NO2) were between 13-37% lower than the average monitored values for the previous three-year period.
- Carbon monoxide levels (CO) were between 7-21% lower than the average monitored values for the previous three-year period.
- Sulfur dioxide (SO2) levels were 0-57% lower than the average monitored values for the previous three-year period.
- Black carbon (BC) levels were 23-34% lower than the average monitored values for the previous three-year period.
- Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) data did not indicate a pattern of reduction.
- Ozone levels were unchanged as ozone production is highly temperature dependent and is not produced at levels that impact human health until temperatures are regularly 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
DEEP noted that this data was preliminary and will continue to review it.
“The tragic disruption of coronavirus has given us a glimpse of what our future environment could look like if we invest in more clean energy and clean transportation solutions,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “The health of our communities and the future of our planet depends on it.”
Connecticut experiences some of the worst air quality in the country, especially along congested transportation corridors, according to DEEP. Poor air quality exacerbates acute and chronic respiratory problems such as asthma, and cities such as New Haven and Hartford rank in the top 20 of the 100 largest U.S. cities where it is most challenging to live with asthma.
DEEP said that while the response to the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant role in these results, the temporary stay-at-home restrictions are not a solution to air pollution or climate change, and are already in the process of being lifted in Connecticut and in other states.
In order to sustain the positive improvements to air quality observed during this time, long-term emission reduction strategies must be embraced. They can include stricter emission standards for all vehicle classes, an increased focus on building and transportation decarbonization, and continued decarbonization of Connecticut’s electric grid.
In Connecticut, the transportation sector is responsible for 38.1 percent of economy-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and more than 66 percent of nitrogen oxides, a harmful component of smog and other hazardous air pollutants. One exciting initiative recently launched by DEEP to improve air quality for residents while also addressing the climate crisis is its Electric Vehicle Roadmap for Connecticut (EV Roadmap), a comprehensive strategy for achieving widespread deployment of electric vehicles in the state. Other initiatives DEEP is involved in that contribute to lower emissions and improved air quality include the Energize Connecticut energy efficiency program, and the state’s growing renewable energy portfolio.
DEEP’s Bureau of Air Management has created four videos that explain the findings in greater detail, and also provide general background on air pollution, air quality, DEEP's Air Monitoring Network, a review of Connecticut's daily air quality forecasts and the air quality index, as well as things residents can do to help improve our state’s air quality. Every day steps residents can take to improve air quality include driving less, consider purchasing an electric vehicle, setting air conditioning units to 78 degrees in the summer, using LED bulbs and Energy Star appliances, using electric or hand-powered equipment and reducing the use of fertilizers and garden chemicals in your yard.
DEEP will continue to analyze its air monitoring data, and examine relationships between observed concentrations and changing emissions during the pandemic.
