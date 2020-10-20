(WFSB) - A website used to help parents find schools and neighborhoods around the country released its lists of the best public and private high schools in Connecticut.
Niche.com's 2021 Best Schools rankings were unveiled last week.
The top five public schools in the state were:
- Staples High School
- Darien High School
- New Canaan High School
- Greenwich High School
- Wilton High School
The entire public schools list can be found here.
Niche said the 2021 Best Public High Schools ranking was based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors included state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Connecticut had two of the best private schools in the entire country in the Hotchkiss School and Choate Rosemary Hall, according to Niche.
As far as the top five private schools in Connecticut went, here's the list:
- The Hotchkiss School
- Choate Rosemary Hall
- Hopkins School
- The Loomis Chaffee School
- The Taft School
The full list can be found here.
The 2021 Best Private High Schools ranking was also based on an analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings, and more. Data was sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users and the schools directly.
