HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to its highest point in 10 months.

Tuesday's reported positivity rate was nearly 6 percent.

Gov. Ned Lamont and health experts urged people to get vaccinated or get their booster shot, if they haven’t already.

“I’m vaccinated, [my] family is vaccinated,” said Brian Goodrich of Rocky Hill.

Goodrich said he is not too concerned about the recent COVID spike, especially since his family has started to get their booster shots.

“My wife got hers," he said. "I didn’t qualify at the time when they sent me the notice, but I do now."

As the holiday season gets into full swing and the cold weather forces people indoors, Connecticut has been seeing an increase in COVID cases.

“I think the spike is a sign to us that we need to remain vigilant in what we do,” said Dr. Janelle Chiasera, dean of the School of Health Sciences at Quinnipiac University.

Chiasera said people shouldn’t panic, especially since Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. However, she said the rising numbers should be a wakeup call.

“Get vaccinated, if you haven’t gotten vaccinated. If you were vaccinated and you’re at 6 months or longer, get your booster,” Chiasera said.

A number of clinics have been scheduled around the state:

Chesprocott Health District is Excited to Announce Their New Pfizer Booster Clinics!Anyone who meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for booster shots are welcome at our clinics. CHD has launched a new online appointment booking system to increase access to vaccinations. Those eligible for a Pfizer vaccination (first, second or booster dose are all welcome) or in need of a flu shot can make their own appointment on our website www.chesprocott.org, on our Facebook page or call our office 203-272-2761.Clinics will be held at The Holy Theotokos & St Athanasius (former Epiphany Church) Church at 1750 Huckins Road which is off Old Waterbury Road from 12-pm -4pm on December 1 and December 15. West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District is offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, booster shots and additional doses for adults age 18+ Pre-registration is not require. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 3:00-6:00PM - Conard High School, 110 Beechwood Road CCSU - Get your first, second, or booster shot of the COVID19 vaccine Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hilltop Café. Vaccinations are free. Bring an ID, an insurance card if you have one, and proof of vaccination to receive the booster or second dose.

The new omicron variant hasn’t been detected in the U.S. yet, and scientists are still researching how contagious and lethal it could be.

It’s adding to the vigilance across the state as we head into the next holiday season.

“A lot of the positivity rate was prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, and now everyone coming back to campus, to school, to work, after spending time with extended family. The concern is, at least in the medical community, we’re going to see much more cases of COVID,” said Dr. Sharon Stoll, Yale School of Medicine.

Stoll suggested that people continue to wear masks inside, especially if they don’t know the status of the people around them.

“The faster we can get this pandemic under control with vaccinations, the better off we’ll be in the months ahead,” she said.

Experts said they should know more about the omicron variant later this month.