BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's largest city is looking to ban flavored tobacco products.
Bridgeport officials announced plans to introduce an ordinance that will ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
A virtual news conference featuring local lawmakers, advocates and health experts kicked off shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday.
Bridgeport City Council President Aidee Nieves, state Sen. Marilyn Moore, president of the Greater Bridgeport NAACP Rev. D Stanley Lord, Dr. Magna Dias, chair of pediatrics at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital at Bridgeport Hospital, and Natalie Shurtleff of American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, were involved.
If passed, Bridgeport would join more than 100 cities in the nation and two states that have enacted bans on flavored tobacco products, which the group said have been proven to be more attractive to children.
In addition, Moore said she will address new legislation before the Connecticut General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, on which she serves, to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes.
(2) comments
Spray tobacco can be purchased all over the Internet. This is just one source: https://www.cheapasmokes.com/products/menthol-tobacco-flavour-spray-15ml-bottle#:~:text=A%20selection%20of%20tobacco%20flavour%20sprays%20are%20available.,same%20one%20used%20in%20Kendal%20to%20flavour%20tobaccos.
That means I will have to spray menthol on my regular tobacco. No problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.