HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut's minimum wage is increasing on Tuesday.
On Sept. 1, minimum wage increases by $1, to $12 per hour.
The minimum wage will continue to go up by $1 every year until 2023, when it reaches $15 an hour.
Gov. Ned Lamont said this will help the state’s lowest earning workers.
“Nobody working a full-time job should live in poverty,” Governor Lamont said. “For too long, while the nation’s economy grew, the income of the lowest earning workers has stayed flat, making already existing pay disparities even worse and preventing hardworking families from obtaining financial security. This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses in our communities.”
The change comes as businesses try to stay afloat during a pandemic that has crushed some industries.
