(WFSB) - Connecticut's roads rank among the worst in the country, according to a study.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the states with the worst roads in the nation.
According to the results released on Wednesday, Connecticut had the 4th worst.
Thirty-four percent of its roads were deemed non-acceptable, 10.2 percent of its bridge decks were deemed poor, and the road conditions cost drivers $676 per year.
Only Rhode Island, Mississippi and West Virginia's roads ranked worse.
Researchers used data from the Federal Highway Administration and Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
"It’s the opposite of 'you get what you pay for.' Drivers in some states are paying over $800 a year, and our team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that between 25 - 50 percent of their roads are in poor condition,” said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst and insurance expert with QuoteWizard.
Other key findings for the country as a whole included:
- Over 20 percent of U.S. and 6.1 percent of bridges are in poor or “non-acceptable” condition.
- Poor road condition cost drivers nearly $120 billion in vehicle repair and operating costs.
The complete results of the study can be found here.
