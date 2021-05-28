WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - Connecticut's senators voted in favor of a failed bill that would have created a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's capitol building.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both called the failure a disgrace.

They released statements on Friday after Republicans successfully blocked it from passing.

Blumenthal said:

This vote was despicable. We cannot allow Republicans to stifle and suppress the truth. Republican intransigence leaves us with only one option: A Select Committee to investigate and make specific recommendations about how to prevent another violent attack on democratic institutions. I’m really ashamed of my Republican colleagues. A full accounting of what happened on January 6 in the Capitol isn’t about the former president or the next election – it’s about white supremacy and violent extremism, and how to stop it from destroying our democracy. It’s about the police officers who died, the lawmakers who barricaded themselves in their offices, and the staff who had to scrub Nazi slogans and blood off the walls. I agree with Gladys Sicknick, whose son Brian was killed defending us, that voting down the January 6 commission is a ‘slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day.’

Murphy said:

What a disgrace. I wish it weren't true, but the Republican Party is still effectively a cult of personality that cannot break from its morally bankrupt deposed leader. On January 6, the seat of our democracy was laid siege for the first time in over 200 years. The insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol were hunting for both Republicans and Democrats—and especially former Vice President Mike Pence. If we want to ensure the insurrection doesn’t repeat itself, we have to understand what went wrong and why," said Murphy. "But despite this bill being forged through bipartisan compromise, the vast majority of Senate Republicans decided to put their loyalty to one person over their oath to the Constitution in order to protect former President Donald Trump.

The bill had a bipartisan majority vote, with six Republicans siding with Democrats.

However, a total of 60 votes were needed to advance it.

