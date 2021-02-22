(WFSB) – If you need help getting a vaccine appointment of have questions about the COVID vaccine, it’s just a phone call away.
The United Way of Connecticut and the State Department of Public Health have created a COVID vaccine appointment assist line.
Professionals are on duty from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day to set up appointments and answer questions.
To contact them, call 877-918-2224.
Channel 3 will be live at the help desk on Tuesday, February 23 at the United Way.
Join Erin Connolly live from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News for a behind the scenes look at the operation that’s connecting Connecticut to the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.