HADDAM (WFSB) -- This November, voters will cast ballots for a number of candidates, but they'll also be asked to vote on Constitutional Amendments.
One makes it harder for the state to swap land.
There’s a fight in Haddam to protect prime waterfront property.
Some of the most beautiful picturesque land is right here in Haddam along the Connecticut River.
A private developer wanted to build a resort here, with a hotel and restaurants, but he didn't own the land.
"This was really about the big issue of with public lands, should there always be a public voice,” said Eric Hammerling, CT Forest & Park Association.
Hammerling works for the CT Forest and Park Association and he says the state was ready to make a swap for 17 acres of public land along the river in exchange for 87 acres of forest land.
One big issue was the waterfront property is worth a lot more and people in town didn't feel this was a fair deal at all.
Yet, the legislature and Governor Malloy signed off on it.
In the end, the deal fell apart, but the final decision on land swapping will soon be decided by voters.
A Constitutional Amendment on the November ballot, the first environmental one ever. would require public hearings and a two thirds majority in both chambers of the legislature.
In other words, a lot more scrutiny.
"Transparency is really the issue. What we are fighting for is to make sure that before public lands can be sold, swapped or given away, there is always a public hearing,” said Hammerling.
Voters will go to the polls in November and vote on an unprecedented Constitutional Amendment, which gives residents of the state, a greater say in what happens to state land.
