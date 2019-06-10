WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The roar of engines is idle so far this racing season at Waterford New London Speedbowl.
The season opener was scheduled for May 11, but so far there’s no racing.
Activity was seen at the Waterford New London Speedbowl on Monday, but it wasn’t the long-anticipated construction of the new bleachers.
Nearby at driver and sponsor Shawn Monahan’s sign shop, he’s optimistic they’ll be on the track.
“We’d love to open up for an actual season, but man, I’m trying to stay optimistic but it doesn’t look promising when you keep peeking next store,” Monahan said.
The Speedbowl’s opening was also delayed last season.
At the same time, track owner Bruce Bemer was on trial in Danbury, and found guilty on charges of human trafficking.
The Glastonbury businessman is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.
Track Manager Mike Serulca, who works for Bemer, said he’s disappointed too that the season isn’t underway yet, but he’s also optimistic.
Channel 3 did some digging at town hall and learned that the track owner has yet to request the necessary electrical permits or other necessary building permits to complete ongoing renovations, which have stalled.
“They need to make sure that whatever they put in because it is a gathering of a lot of people we want to make sure they’re safe,” said Waterford First Selectman Dan Steward.
Long-time fans said they miss the old track.
“It’s kind of sad for many people and several generations” said Dennis Savage.
“We’re not getting younger, we want to have fun, plus my son has been racing in the Bandalero division. Waterford’s a great track for that,” Monahan said.
If anything happens there at all, they said maybe the drivers can get their Thursday night practice going.
