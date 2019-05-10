BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews in Berlin are responding to an active gas leak in the area of Glendale and Farmington avenues.
According to the fire department, a construction crew struck a gas line.
Connecticut Natural Gas is responding to the scene.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
