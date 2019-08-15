TOLLAND, CT (WFSB0 – Crumbling foundations are causing all schools in Tolland to not open on time this year.
The decision to delay the opening of schools was announced on Thursday.
Like hundreds of others in town, Birch Grove Primary School fell victim to crumbling foundations.
There is still construction underway at the school and the superintendent is not taking chances, so they decided to push the start of back to next month.
School in Tolland was supposed to start on August 21, but now students at all district schools will return on September 3, the Tuesday after Labor Day weekend.
“I think that’s the way it should be anyway. We shouldn’t go back to school until after Labor Day,” said Heather Mathiau.
Workers at Birch Grove Primary have been diligently trying to finish up the work of fixing the problems stemming from a crumbling foundation.
Superintendent Walter Willett said they’re on track with construction, but there still may not be enough time for a smooth opening.
Willett wants everyone on the same schedule, so the delay is impacting all schools in the district.
“We don’t need childcare or daycare, but I feel for everyone who is struggling and scrambling to get their schedules straight,” Mathiau said.
Tolland parents understand the crisis in town is unique.
“There’s no way around a crumbling foundation. It’s unfortunate that our schools are involved,” Mathiau said.
The school is currently seeking additional help for parents in need of childcare. That information will be relayed as soon as deals are reached.
