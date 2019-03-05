BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Folks in Bristol are getting tired of seeing a line of orange traffic cones along Route 6.
The construction project is now being delayed.
Drivers in Bristol say the three mile stretch of Route 6 is hectic, confusing and the construction has been annoying.
“I think it should be down by now and it’s been a lot of aggravation,” said Linda Michaud of Thomaston.
The state project’s goal is to improve the main artery through Bristol.
Lanes are being added in both directions, new traffic signalization were added and turn lanes to alleviate congestion.
The mayor says the project was originally slated to take 18 months and cost 13 million dollars. But the project will now take 2 and half years to finish and cost 20 million dollars.
“While all of that is unfortunate at the end of the day we’re just hoping that the pain that we’re going through is going to result in gain both for traffic flow, our businesses along the artery and the community in general,” said Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Bristol Mayor.
A spokesperson with the Connecticut Department of Transpiration says crews ran into a variety of utility issues underground including the relocation of gas lines, utility poles and a whole bunch of telecommunication wiring.
DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick said, “In this line of work there is always the potential for unforeseen circumstances. That is almost to be expected. At some point it rises to a level of abnormal or out of the ordinary and that is the dot’s concern with this particular project.”
“It didn’t make sense that once these problems were uncovered to just ignore them,” Zoppo-Sassu said.
The project will be paid for mostly with federal dollars.
The state is pouring in about $4 million.
Drivers can finally expect to see a newer and more improved Route 6 this November when the project is finally done.
