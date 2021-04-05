WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A major highway project began on Monday in West Hartford.
The exit 40 on-ramp to I-84 westbound, at Ridgewood Road near Westfarms Mall, is closed.
Crews are removing the existing wooden noise barrier wall and will construct a new concrete panel noise barrier wall.
Also, they will be replacing the I-84 bridge over Ridgewood Road.
The closure is expected to last about seven months, reopening on or before Oct. 4.
The Dept. of Transportation said the detour is Ridgewood Road south to New Britain Avenue, followed by a right on New Britain Avenue and then onto Route 9.
