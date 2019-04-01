WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- If you commute through West Hartford, your drive may soon take you longer.
As the Park Road I-84 project continues, there are a number of temporary road closures and detours.
Crews are now working on the intersection of Park Road and Trout Brook Drive, where contractors are upgrading the storm drain pipes.
Drivers are urged to avoid the project area and take alternate routes.
For information on the project, click here.
