MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Construction is set to begin on the Arrigoni Bridge, which spans over the Connecticut River, connecting Middletown and Portland.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it will be working on replacing the bridge decks and making upgrades to improve overall structural capacity.
Traffic will be cut down to one lane in each direction while the work is being done.
The project is expected to cost a little over $46 million, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.