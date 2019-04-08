NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Metro North is about to begin construction that will impact thousands of Connecticut commuters every single day.
The Department on Transportation says these changes are necessary and will eventually improve train travel here in the state, but commuters say they're still frustrated that their daily rides are about to get a little longer.
Thousands of people ride Metro North trains along the New Haven line every single day, and most enjoy their experience.
“It’s just easy. They’ve got the outlets, you can sit and do some work on the train. It’s a really nice relaxing time,” said Matt Gozzi.
By next week riders will have to spend more time on the trains.
This Sunday, Metro North will begin construction projects on the New Haven line that will impact commuters.
Between Sunday and late June, New Haven line's train schedule will change.
Morning trains will depart up to ten minutes earlier and the trip will be lengthened by up to six minutes.
Off peak and weekend trains will see even bigger alterations with some trip’s taking up to 16 minutes longer.
“I need to commute on the train every day and sixteen minutes is quite a while for me,” said John MacDonald of West Haven.
The DOT understands people's frustrations but says the construction will increase reliability and even set the stage for faster train service in the future.
Most commuters say they'll put up with longer rides in the short term if it truly leads to less time on the tracks in the long run.
To find a complete list of all of the schedule changes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.