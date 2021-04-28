STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Construction being done on a new ice hockey arena at the UConn Storrs campus will continue.
On Wednesday, UConn’s Board of Trustees approved an increase in the cost to build the arena to $70 million.
The project was originally budgeted at $48 million.
Some of the money will come from donations and sponsors, as well as bonding, but also selling the former West Hartford campus and the Nathan Hall Inn.
The rink is expected to be open in fall of 2022, and will seat 2,600 people.
The new arena will host all games for the UConn women's ice hockey team and will be home to the men's team, which plays most of their games at the XL Center in Hartford.
