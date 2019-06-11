ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a traffic alert for drivers who go through Rocky Hill.
A bridge replacement project will close Elm Street later this week, and it's likely to be shut down through the summer.
The Dept. of Transportation is removing and replacing two bridges on Elm Street.
Those bridges take traffic over I-91.
Starting on Friday, Elm Street will be closed for a little less than two months.
There will be detours set up to help drivers get around.
The project will also involve shutting down I-91 overnight on two Sundays in the middle of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.