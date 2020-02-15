MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A $47 million construction project will get underway in late February on a bridge that spans over the Connecticut River in Middlesex County.
The Department of Transportation announced in a press release on Tuesday that the Arrigoni Bridge rehabilitation project is expected to begin on Feb. 27.
The two-lane bridge takes vehicles from Route 66 in Middletown to Route 17 in Portland, and vice versa.
Repairs will include superstructure steel upgrades, a new 8-12' protective fence, and replacement of the bridge decks.
The project is expected to be completed by Feb. 25 of 2022, according to the DOT.
Mohawk Northeast, Inc. out of Plantsville won the construction bid on Jan. 13.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction by a temporary concrete barrier.
Two lanes will be added at St. John's Square and Main Street. Realignment work will also be done to improve safety and functionality.
The following locations will be affected:
Route 66 (Main Street): Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 2:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00pm – 9:00am
Route 66 (Washington Street): Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 3:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00pm – 9:00am
Route 17 (Hartford Avenue): Monday – Friday 9:00am – 3:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00pm – 9:00am
Route 17 / 66: Monday – Friday from 8:00pm – 6:00am, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00pm – 9:00am
SR 545 (Washington Street): Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 3:00pm and 6:00pm – 6:00am, Saturday and Sunday from 9:00pm – 9:00am
