MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A construction worker was hit by a vehicle on Interstate-91 in Middletown on Wednesday evening, state police said.
The Department of Transportation identified the worker as 27-year-old Dillon Peterson of Vernon.
He was struck on the northbound side of I-91 between the Exit 20 on and off ramps around 8:15 p.m.
The incident started when a Buick Encore collided with a vehicle that fled the crash scene.
The Buick Encore then crossed into the construction zone and hit a pedestrian, and an unoccupied, parked vehicle, owned by Atlas Construction Company.
A DOT spokesperson said Peterson was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
Guard rail work was being done in the area, according to the DOT.
The driver of the Buick Encore stayed on scene.
All lanes on I-91 northbound were closed, but have since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Valente at 860-534-1000.
