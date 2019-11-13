NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A construction worker was killed in a fall at a site in Norwalk.
Officers identified the man as 52-year-old Lorgio Jimenez-Suarez of Astoria, NY.
According to police, the fall happened at the SoNo Collection on North Water Street just before 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers said the worker had fallen "from an elevated height."
First responders treated the man and transported him to Norwalk Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
