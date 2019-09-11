MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A worker was struck by a car on I-91 northbound in Middletown Wednesday evening.
The highway is closed between exits 20 and 21.
According to the Department of Transportation, guide rail work is being done in the area.
A contractor is performing the DOT work, and a crew member was struck by a car.
The DOT spokesperson said the worker is suffering from serious injuries.
There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
