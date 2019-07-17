(WFSB) -- A brand of ground bison has been recalled over E. coli concerns.
The meat comes from Northfork Bison Distributions, Inc. in Quebec, Canada.
It was produced between February and April of this year.
The ground bison was sold to distributors as ground bison and bison patties, known as bison burgers or buffalo burgers.
Twenty-one people from seven states have gotten sick, including one person from Connecticut.
