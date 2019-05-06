(WFSB) - Summer is right around the corner.
Monday is Melanoma Monday, a day meant to raise awareness about skin cancer.
With so many varieties of sunscreen on the market it can be hard to pick the right one.
Consumer Reports looked at dozens to find the best one.
It ranks French company La Roche-Posay as thetop lotion, but it has a price tag of $36 a bottle.
Equate and Trader Joe's SPF 50 also received perfect scores, and cost just 6 or 7 dollars a bottle.
Consumer Reports says they buy their sunscreens off the shelves, just as any consumer would.
Best Lotion Sunscreens:
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk Sunscreens - $36
BullFrong Land Sport Quik Gel SPF 50 Sunscreens - $13
Best Spray Sunscreens:
Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50+ Sunscreens - $6
Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray 50+ Sunscreens - $13
To test for SPF, a standard amount of sunscreen is applied to a specific size rectangle on a panelist’s back.
The panelist then soaks in a tub of water, and afterwards, smaller sections of that area are exposed to five to six intensities of UV light from sun simulators.
About a day later, a technician examines the areas for redness.
Experts say even the best sunscreen is only effective if you use enough for proper coverage, and make sure to reapply.
To see the full list of best sunscreens, click here.
