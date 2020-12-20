SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Holiday shoppers are taking advantage of the last weekend before Christmas.
Retail experts say more than 150 million Americans planned to shop today, known as Super Saturday.
It’s all about finding that special gift for the ones you love, wrapping it up to let them know you’re thinking of them this holiday season.
Children around the world, including at the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, are sending their requests to St. Nick.
The hustle and bustle of holiday shopping is roaring despite the pandemic as people mix their shopping habits.
"Half and half. Half online and half in person," Glastonbury resident Dick Brown tells us.
According to a National Retail Federation survey, millions of Americans said they planned to shop on Super Saturday, online and in-store.
The South Windsor shopping mall tells Eyewitness News it wasn’t sure what to expect this holiday season.
"We thought maybe there would be a difference. Would we see a decline and honestly we were pleasantly surprised because i think people feel safe shopping in an outdoor shopping center," Nicole Powell of the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk explained.
In fact, it says stores are recording an increase in traffic.
In addition to being outdoors, it also credits the trend to curbside pickup, spacious walkways, and accessible parking.
Through these amenities and health guidelines, families are finding items on their holiday list.
"It’s been going well," Manchester resident Heather Tabachnick added.
And the holiday spirit only seen around Christmas time.
Some shoppers say another important thing they need to check off their holiday list has nothing to do with gifts, but spending quality time with family.
