STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Everyone’s feeling the squeeze right now on rising lobster prices.
Demand is high, but the lobster catch is low because there are fewer fishermen trapping the delicacy.
It’s a ripple effect, as fishermen are paying more for fuel, bait and help, and the same goes for the wholesaler and retailer.
“Demand is picking up, but the price is holding a little bit,” said Ted Whipple, of Sea Well Lobster Pound in Stonington.
He has plenty of lobster, even 9- and 10-pound ones. They’ll sell wholesale for $9.999 per pound.
But retail, you can expect to pay $12.95 a pound this year, compared to $5.95 a pound in 2019 before the pandemic.
“Bait prices are up now, fuel prices are up, and to find help to go fishing now you have to give them more money traditionally,” Whipple said.
Lobster fisherman Mike Theiler said his costs have gone up too. He has to haul in 100 pounds of lobster to break even.
“It’s a wash, full prices are $1 more than they were last year. The cost of our goods has gone up exponentially,” Theiler said.
He added that it’s a global market now, and the lobsters aren’t as plentiful anymore.
Twenty-five years ago, Connecticut lobstermen landed 3 million pounds. Last year it was about 100,000.
“Should ease up I think the next two to three weeks. I think it will be after the 4th of July bring the price down a little bit,” Whipple said.
The bottom line to consumers is expect to pay more, whether you’re dining out or cooking them up yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.