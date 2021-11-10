ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Many things are more expensive these days as consumer prices have soared over 6 percent this past year.
Among those higher priced items are consumer goods and gas. At grocery stores, families may have to cut back on what to buy.
What people are seeing is inflation.
Most years, grocery stores were paying higher prices for about 20 items, but this past year, that number jumped to over 100 items.
What’s driving up costs? Gas prices have soared, and there are fewer truckers on the road, slowing down deliveries.
Businesses are also experiencing a labor shortage, and there’s also a shortage of aluminum cans, which is why soups and many canned goods are 15 to 20 cents more.
With the holidays approaching, get ready to pay more for that turkey, and it’s not just poultry; meats are much more expensive. Some cuts are $3 to $5 more per pound.
Grocery stores owners said they used to be able to eat the extra costs but not anymore, so they have to pass some of the expense onto customers.
“Definitely milk has gone up, it’s over $4, that’s crazy, and the gas prices,” said Andrew Jackson of Vernon.
Driving the price spikes are persistent supply shortages, resulting from robust consumer demand and COVID-related factory shutdowns coming out of the pandemic.
Also, ports across the world are bottlenecked.
Families may be able to cut back on some things, but food is a necessity.
The cost of food is higher and that means restaurants have to charge more as well.
The good news is more people are coming back out to restaurants.
But some are coming back when food prices are more expensive, and restaurant owners say they can’t afford to drive customers away.
Panizzo’s in Rocky Hill opened right during the pandemic.
Needless to say, they’ve struggled to get customers and staff, and now another challenge is the rising food prices.
“It’s killing us, it’s chocking the life at least out of small businesses,” said Fran DelMastro, owner of Panizzo. “I would say since September our proteins have gone up close to 50 percent, eggs 40 percent.”
He said he has to pass some of the cost onto his customers. He’s putting together a new menu, but he said he doesn’t want prices to be too costly because people may not be able to pay higher prices.
He’s done a lot of stay-in business, and is open 7 days a week and recently started serving breakfast.
“I have to watch my budget too because pay is not increasing and everything else is going up except for your pay, so you still have to watch it,” said Elaine Horowitz of Meriden.
She just started feeling more comfortable dining out, and was celebrating her birthday on Wednesday.
“We all have to make choices with our budget. So, for my family, we try to eat at different restaurants so that we are patronizing different establishments, but we have to like them and we have think the food is worth the money,” said Martha McKerley, of Coventry.
Connecticut lost more than 600 restaurants during the pandemic, and restaurant owners worry if prices continue to soar, we may lose more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.