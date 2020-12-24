(WFSB) - Shopping plazas across the state are packed today as people hit the stores for their last minute gifts.
Although online shopping is very popular this year, it's been a busy day for in-person retailers as people try to get their last minute presents.
"I was searching for a gift for my mother, last minute of course, but I ended up picking up stuff for myself and a friend," Berlin resident John Palmisano tells us.
The Best Buy parking lot in West Hartford is crowded today.
Employees are bustling, bringing electronics out to curbside shoppers, and people like John are down to the final hour, looking for the perfect gift.
"Probably going to head to Barnes and Noble, going to get her a book she’s always wanted to get," stated Palmisano.
Despite a year of more people shopping online and in-store safety precautions because of COVID, this Christmas Eve looks like any other year.
"I needed to pick up one more last minute item, decided to swing by. Came by early enough where it wasn’t overcrowded and picked up what I needed to pick up," Hartford resident David Gonzalez says.
David is shopping for a converter for his tv.
He says he came early and had a pleasant shopping experience.
Tomorrow will be a much quieter day for him.
"I plan to stay home. My wife and I sit home, do absolutely nothing," explained Gonzalez.
Although the Christmas countdown pressure is on, most of the people we spoke with say today was pretty tame.
"Just buying a tv for my son. Pretty smooth. Everything went pretty smooth," local shopper Philip Stewart said.
And they’re hoping tomorrow will be calm too.
"Just a small thing with my immediate family," added Palmisano.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to increase more than four percent this year.
