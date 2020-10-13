HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Contact tracing done at the Hartford Correctional Center has revealed 56 positive cases of COVID-19.
The tracing was done after two employees at the facility had tested positive.
Officials say the inmates who tested positive have been separated from the general population, and are being closely monitored by health services.
Officials also said the 56 cases were asymptomatic as of Tuesday afternoon.
A mass testing of the facility and deep cleaning is now scheduled to take place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.