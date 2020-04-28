HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the number of cases tops 26,000, Gov. Lamont has outlined some things it’ll take to reopen the state.
One of those keys will be contact tracing.
There are 300 people who tested positive who are already participating, but the wide roll-out is expected by the third week of May.
How it works is if someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll be contacted by the state or local health department.
They’ll be asked to fill out a questionnaire and sign up for contact tracing, and is completely voluntary.
It will give the state the ability to find out where this person is going and who they’re coming in contact with.
Some say critics say it’s pretty invasive, but Gov. Ned Lamont says since this is going to be able to track the virus much faster, it’ll allow the state to reopen faster.
“Our goal is to do contact investigation for every confirmed case we know that not everyone will want to participate in contact tracing but our goal is to reach every case to identify every contact and to ask them to participate in the contact tracing process or to self-isolate or stay at home,” said Dr. Matthew Cartter, of the Dept. of Public Health.
There are critics who are worried about privacy. The state says the data will be managed by state and local health departments, and that it is completely voluntary.
