OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north is congested in Old Saybrook because of an overturned vehicle.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 69 and 70.
The right and center lanes were closed as of 7:25 a.m. on Thursday.
Local police were seen searching the water below the bridge following the crash.
The Old Saybrook Fire Department said a container fell into the Connecticut River. It has since been removed.
Firefighters said two people were transported to the hospital.
They warned drivers to expect significant traffic delays in the area around the highway.
